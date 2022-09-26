NFL Coach's Viral Outburst Fuels Wave of Twitter Memes

A video of Buffalo Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey going ballistic after a player’s game-losing misstep against the Miami Dolphins Sunday has gone viral.

After Bills’ wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie could not get out of bounds to stop the clock with just nine seconds left at the end of the game, causing time to run out, the Dolphins lost, 21-19.

Dorsey lost it from his perch in the press box above the stadium, throwing his headphones to the ground and tossing his papers and other items to the ground.

Video of the outburst by CBS Sports was tweeted by NFL and ESPN insider Field Yates and had 56,000 likes and 10,000 retweets as of Monday night.

ESPN senior writer Ryan McGee used the video in another Twitter post with the comment, "When you order that breakfast sandwich and they go, 'Sorry, it’s 10:31.'"

"Me when DoorDash cancels my order," podcaster Ty Schmit posted along with the video.

Dorsey told NFL.com Monday that he was frustrated and caught up in the passion of the game and sees the incident as something he will learn from.

"It was an intense game, it was a passionate game," Dorsey told NFL.com. "I'm up in the box watching my guys down there give us everything they possibly have in 'em, with effort from start to finish playing 90-something snaps in the game. It was a playoff atmosphere — a lot of credit to the Miami Dolphins. Obviously, we weren't on the winning end of it, so it's frustrating and I reacted that way. Obviously, that's something I'm definitely going to learn from."

Bills’ Head Coach Sean McDermott said that players and coaches must try and keep their composure through bad situations, but he understands the passion.

"Ken and I talked about it, discussed it," McDermott told reporters Monday. "I think it's something where we've got to keep our poise and he's well aware of that and knows that. I love the fact that he cares that much about doing his job and putting his players in a position to be successful. I think that says a lot about him as a coach and how hard he works at it and how important it is to him. That said, it's important that we as leaders keep our poise and we model that to our players."