NFL Highlights America's 250th on Thanksgiving

During a week when Thanksgiving is central to American traditions, the National Football League is preparing for another milestone: the 250th anniversary of the American Declaration of Independence, which the league plans to recognize on the field and on the air.

The observance will begin in Week 18 of the regular season, which starts on Jan. 2, 2026, and will continue through the playoffs with celebrations in stadiums and across game broadcasts.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the league is honored to join the nationwide observance.

“The NFL is proud to participate in celebrating America’s 250th anniversary,” Goodell said.

“The story of the NFL reflects the story of America, and the American spirit of resilience, innovation, and teamwork has helped football grow into a cultural pastime that unites us all. We are excited to honor our country’s history and celebrate our collective future.”

All 32 clubs and team players will take part beginning in Week 18, with on-field elements continuing throughout the postseason.

Games will use commemorative footballs featuring the America250 logo. Every matchup in Week 18 and in the playoffs will include an America250 sideline stencil.

Game officials will use America 250-branded coins for the coin toss. Those coins will later be auctioned for charity through the NFL Auction platform.

Coaches and staff will have commemorative sideline apparel for playoff games. Fans will be able to take part through new club-specific America250 merchandise.

The league is also working with its broadcast partners to include a performance of “God Bless America” during the Saturday night game of Week 18.

The observance will continue at major NFL events in 2026, including Super Bowl LX in the San Francisco Bay Area and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

The NFL has a history of recognizing national milestones. In 1976, the league marked America’s bicentennial with helmet decals and jersey patches.

The league began supporting the semiquincentennial in 2021 through its involvement with the America250 Awards. The awards honored individuals who reflect the qualities of the American spirit.

The NFL also highlights the nation’s military community year-round through its Salute to Service initiative. This includes programming that recognized the 250th anniversaries of the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps.

America250, the bipartisan organization created by Congress to lead America’s 250th anniversary observance, announced in November the launch of an Official Commemorative Ornament, produced in partnership with the White House Historical Association.

Each year, the White House Historical Association creates an American-made ornament that honors a president’s time in the White House or marks a significant White House anniversary.

Ahead of 2026, the association and America250 are releasing the A250 commemorative ornament early to recognize the upcoming semiquincentennial.

The early release is described as a rare step that reflects the importance of the anniversary as the nation prepares to mark 250 years.