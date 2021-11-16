NYC Sanitation Workers Suspended Without Pay for Alleged Fake Vaccine Cards

Dozens of New York City sanitation workers were accused of lying about their vaccination status after providing fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to satisfy the city's mandate, a city official said, according to ABC News.

Spokeswoman Diane Struzzi said the city's Department of Investigation ''is aware of allegations involving the issuance of bogus vaccination cards and declines further comment.''

Sanitation Department spokesman Joshua Goodman added that his department is coordinating with the Department of Iustice in the investigation.

''These are very concerning allegations and we take them very seriously,'' Goodman said. ''Getting vaccinated is important to public health, and we do not tolerate anyone faking something that is a requirement of city employment.''

So far, 87% of the department's roughly 10,000 employees have received at least some form of COVID-19 vaccine.

Goodman added, ''Anyone found to have faked their vaccination will be suspended without pay.''

The sanitation workers in question provided what were supposed to be CVS vaccination cards for a Johnson & Johnson dose, drawing skepticism from officials after it was pointed out that CVS hasn't offered doses of the J&J vaccine since May.

For now, those sanitation workers are facing up to three weeks' unpaid suspension.