Feds Subpoena NYC Hotel in Probe on Migrant Shelters

A New York City hotel has received a federal grand jury subpoena requesting the identities of migrants and testimony connected to alleged violations of federal immigration law after the Trump administration said this week it is launching a review of organizations that provide temporary housing and aid to migrants.

The Department of Justice subpoena, issued by the office of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, was sent to the Hotel Chandler on Wednesday, reports The New York Times on Thursday.

It seeks information about the shelter program, a "list of full names of aliens currently residing at Hotel Chandler," and their nationalities, identification numbers, and birth dates, as well as the identifications of those who are responsible "for the funding and management of the illegal immigrant/migrant shelter program."

It also demanded grand jury testimony and evidence connected to an "alleged violation" of federal immigration law.

The Trump administration said in a letter dated Tuesday that it is launching a review of organizations providing temporary housing and aid to migrants, citing a law used to prosecute smugglers, reports The Associated Press.

Acting FEMA Administrator Cameron Hamilton wrote in the letter that the Department of Homeland Security has "significant concerns" that federal money used to address migration under former President Joe Biden had been used for illegal activities.

Hamilton's letter asks those receiving money from FEMA's Shelter and Services Program to provide the names and contact information of the migrants who were served.

It also seeks a "detailed and descriptive list of specific services provided" within 30 days and said funding will be withheld while the review goes on.

The Chandler, located on East 31st Street, however, was converted into a homeless shelter years ago and not as a shelter for immigrants, reports The Times.

It was not clear Wednesday if other hotels received subpoenas.

Nicholas Biase, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's office issuing the subpoena, referred any questions to the DOJ in Washington. A spokesman there would not comment on what he called an "ongoing criminal investigation."

New York City itself had not received a subpoena as of Wednesday, according to a city official speaking on the condition of anonymity. The city houses about 43,000 migrants in shelters and converted hotels.

The mayor's office would not comment on the matter, noting it does not comment on federal investigations.

The city has multimillion-dollar contracts with more than 100 hotels in its efforts to house nearly a quarter-million migrants who have come to the city since early 2022.

President Donald Trump's administration has often criticized New York City's migrant shelter system, with the sanctuary city becoming a target for immigration crackdowns.

The administration last month clawed back $80.5 million in Federal Emergency Management Funds from city bank accounts that had been meant to cover some of the expenses of paying hotels for sheltering minors.

A federal judge in Manhattan earlier this month denied a motion from the city for a temporary restraining order that would have required the Trump administration to return the money, which had been abruptly seized.

The federal government had singled out the Midtown Roosevelt Hotel, calling it a safe haven for gangs. New York City officials said shortly after that the hotel would be shut down by June and that there was a sharp decline in migrants coming to the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.