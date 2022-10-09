Shooting Near N.Y. Gubernatorial Candidate Zeldin's Home

New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin said he and his family are safe after two people were shot near his Long Island home on Sunday.

"Thank you to all who reached out with your concern regarding the 2 people shot this afternoon outside my home," the Republican congressman wrote in a tweet. "Mikayla and Arianna were at the kitchen table doing homework. One of the bullets landed just 30 feet from them. They acted very swiftly and smartly in response."

According to the New York Post, the shooting is being investigated as gang-related. Sources said the shooting, which occurred a few houses down from the congressman's home, had "nothing to do with" Zeldin, who is running on a tough-on-crime policy.

"Just happens to be irony," one source told a Post reporter.

In a statement, Zeldin said, "Crime is out of control. Like so many New Yorkers, crime literally made its way to our front doorstep."

In response to the matter, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted, "I've been briefed on the shooting outside of Congressman Zeldin's home. As we await more details, I'm relieved to hear the Zeldin family is safe and grateful for law enforcement's quick response."

The Suffolk County Police Department said that detectives confirmed that the two who were shot are receiving "treatment of their injuries."