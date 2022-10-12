Appeals Court Reverses Block on NY's Gun Law

In the latest salvo over New York's concealed carry gun law, a federal appeals court on Wednesday temporarily reversed a lower court's order that had blocked much of the law.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City reversed the prior decision and allowed the Concealed Carry Improvement Act to remain in effect in its entirety until a three-judge panel decides on the motion to stay, the New York Attorney General's office said.

According to Axios, U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby issued a temporary restraining order last week that found that many provisions of New York's concealed carry law were unconstitutional.

The Empire State cannot prohibit people from carrying firearms in certain public places, Suddaby said, and struck down restrictions on places such as Times Square, subways, public playgrounds and domestic violence shelters.

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a motion on Monday seeking a temporary pause on the court's decision to block parts of the law.

"I am pleased that the full Concealed Carry Improvement Act will stay in effect and continue to protect communities as the appeals process moves forward," she said in a statement Wednesday.

According to James' office, New York's law was passed during a special session of the state's Legislature and was enacted earlier this summer in the wake of the Supreme Court's ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, which struck down a state law that limited who can carry firearms in public.

The new law strengthens requirements for concealed carry permits, bans guns in sensitive places, requires individuals with concealed carry permits to request a property owner's consent to carry, enhances safe storage requirements, requires social media review before certain gun purchases and requires background checks for all ammunition purchases.