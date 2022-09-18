Newt Gingrich: 'Civilization Breaks Down' in Crime-Ridden Dem Cities

Democrats are going to lose votes from sensible Americans over the rampant crime in Democrat-run cities, which even the mainstream media cannot cover up, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Sunday.

"People that tune in to the local news and watch the latest mugging, the latest carjacking or the latest murder, they're not stupid. They realize that something's wrong, and nothing that the national media can do can cover it up, frankly," Gingrich told "The Cats Roundtable" on WABC 770 AM-N.Y.

Crime throughout America's Democrat strongholds is going to be a deal-breaker for voters, he added to host John Catsimatidis.

"People are going to begin to realize you have to change the district attorneys, and you have to hire enough police, and you have to enforce the law; otherwise, civilization breaks down," he said.

The crisis is evident in Democrat-run cities, he continued.

"When you have the level of crime you have in New York or Chicago or in Atlanta, all of a sudden you begin to realize we have to do something," Gingrich said, adding New Orleans and Philadelphia to the list of crime-ridden cities.

Gingrich noted only bad people should want liberal prosecutors and district attorneys.

"If you are a criminal in Philadelphia, you love the current district attorney," he said. "If you are a criminal in Manhattan, you love the current district attorney.

"You want to vote for him, campaign for him, help finance him."

And, he noted, criminals get rich off crime.

"We should not underestimate how much of that is a remarkable growth of a black economy or gray economy that is made up of people who make their money just out of illegal activities," Gingrich concluded.