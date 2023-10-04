×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newt gingrich | ric grenell | donald trump | rnc | debates | polls

Newt, Grenell Urge RNC Cancel Debates

By    |   Wednesday, 04 October 2023 08:55 PM EDT

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Ric Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, have joined a growing list of Republicans urging the Republican National Committee to cancel its remaining slate of presidential primary debates.

The calls come after the RNC's first debate with Fox News in Milwaukee drew more than 50% fewer viewers than the first debate of the 2016 race. That debacle was followed by Fox Business' second debate at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, Calif., which drew the smallest TV audience since 2015.

Former President Donald Trump, who skipped both debates, leads the GOP field by a wide margin, and his campaign staff issued a call this week for the RNC, headed by Ronna McDaniel, to cancel all future debates.

"The Republican National Committee should immediately cancel the upcoming debate in Miami and end all future debates in order to refocus its manpower and money on preventing Democrats' efforts to steal the 2024 election," said a joint statement by Trump advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita.

Gingrich has been the highest-profile Republican so far to call to abandon the debates.

"I think the Republican National Committee should cancel the future debates and say, 'Look, we recognize the objective fact that Trump will be the nominee. We want to work with him,'" Gingrich said on Fox News last week.

"In some of these races, some of these polls, Trump is like 43 points ahead of the next person. 43 points," Gingrich added. "He's going to be the nominee."

A Morning Consult poll on Tuesday showed Trump leading his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by 48 percentage points, down three points from the previous week. But other polls released in the past two weeks show Trump ahead by anywhere from 30 to 52 points.

A third RNC debate is scheduled for Nov. 8 in Miami.

"It is clear the primary is over, when you look at the support Donald Trump is getting," Grenell told Newsmax, joining others in calling for the debates to be canceled.

Grenell was ambassador to Germany and the acting Director of National Intelligence under Trump. He currently advises Trump on his reelection campaign.

"It's time for the Republicans to unite against Joe Biden," he said.

The RNC did not immediately respond to a Newsmax request for comment.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and Ric Grenell, former acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, have joined a growing list of Republicans urging the Republican National Committee to cancel its remaining slate of presidential primary debates.
newt gingrich, ric grenell, donald trump, rnc, debates, polls
388
2023-55-04
Wednesday, 04 October 2023 08:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved