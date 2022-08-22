Gingrich: Liz Cheney Thinks She's 'Moral Judge' Over Trump Supporters

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich scolded Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for assuming the role of "moral judge" and claiming that many Republicans are "sick" for supporting former President Donald Trump.

Cheney on Friday told ABC News that "large portions of our party, including the leadership of our party, both at a state level in Wyoming as well as on a national level with the RNC [Republican National Committee], is very sick" for backing Trump.

She spoke three days after losing to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman in the Wyoming GOP primary 66.3% to 28.94%, according to Decision Desk HQ election returns.

"To go back home to the people that you claim to represent, to only get 29% support and then decide that the other [66] that they're the ones who are wrong. They're the ones who are sick,” Gingrich told Fox News Channel on Monday. "I think that Liz has arrogated to herself a standard of being the moral judge of millions and millions of Americans, around 73 or 75 million Americans who voted for Trump because they're 'sick.'

"They voted for Trump because they deeply dislike the establishment. And no matter what you tell them about Trump, they dislike the establishment even more."

Gingrich chastised members of the anti-Trump establishment for not asking themselves, What are we doing that repels so many Americans?

"Wyoming's a great example," Gingrich told Fox News. "The Cheney name was at one time magic. Now it doesn't just get beat, it gets humiliated.

"I mean, 29% is a sign that — take away the Democrats who switched parties to vote for her — she got probably 1 in every 4 Republicans. It's amazing. So, I don't take what she says very seriously."

The former speaker added that some of Cheney's feeling toward the former president could derive from "a deep policy difference" because "Trump ran, in many ways, as a repudiation of the Bush-Cheney administration."

Cheney, vice chair of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Jan. 6 House select committee, received a phone call from President Joe Biden following her primary defeat, Blomberg reported.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, Liz Cheney on Wednesday said she's considering running for the White House in 2024. She also vowed to finish her term by working on the Jan. 6 panel and doing what it takes to keep Trump out of office.