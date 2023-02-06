Gingrich: Biden's SOTU Speech Will Be 'Boring,' Reflect Dems' 'Decline'

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich already has begun criticizing President Joe Biden's upcoming State of the Union address, predicting it will be a "very boring" speech, highlighted by a number of "untruths" designed to get Democratic Party members of the House and Senate "desperately cheering."

In a Fox News appearance, Gingrich rebuffed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's notion that Biden has been an "absolutely historically successful president."

The former speaker (1995-99) also speculated that Biden's Tuesday address would "likely be a very boring speech, and I think it reflects the gradual decline of the Democratic Party," said Gingrich, a Republican, while estimating there are 6.5 million fewer registered Democrats today, compared to 2018.

In essence, Gingrich reasoned that clear-minded voters have grown tired of the Democrats' absurd spin and broken promises.

"There are a lot of people drifting away from the Biden Democratic Party, and I think a lot of Democrats know that," Gingrich said.

For Tuesday's address, Gingrich isn't expecting Biden to be completely forthright about matters pertaining to high U.S. inflation, the rising costs of groceries, the chaos at the United States-Mexico border, the fentanyl crisis, or even the most recent incident involving the Chinese balloon that occupied American airspace last week.

Also, Gingrich said that Biden likely will lead with the "relevant" stuff, in the eyes of progressive Democrats; and after that, "there'll be lies" ... with Biden trying to justify that Americans are "better off" with high inflation, exorbitant spending at the federal level, and an unsecure southern border.

"And nobody's going to believe that stuff," Gingrich said.

Gingrich added that Biden leads "a very weak administration, whose primary strength is the news media" covering for the White House. And come Tuesday, the SOTU viewers will likely be subjected to a "collection of untruths, bound together by Democrats desperately cheering" at the Capitol, added the former speaker.

The post-address Republican rebuttal from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders most likely will deal with issues that Americans care about, Gingrich says, whether it's prioritizing a secure border, eradicating the cartels from illegal entry points, fighting back against fentanyl — the leading cause of death among American adults, ages 18-45 — or getting our nation's finances back under control.

"I think the contrasts will be rather stark," Gingrich said.