Newt Gingrich: Biden 'Instinctively' Right to Defend Taiwan

Former House Speaker New Gingrich credited President Joe Biden with being "instinctively" correct in saying the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan.

Gingrich, however, did not sound surprised when the White House quickly walked back Biden’s defense of Taiwan.

"I think that all of his key people are hard-lined left-wingers who are terrified of the world, and I think that Biden instinctively here was right," Gingrich said Monday morning on Fox News.

"The clearer you can be … we’re not in a situation of strategic ambiguity because you don’t want [Chinese President] Xi Jinping to gamble to try to take Taiwan. I thought Biden was right, and his staff is nuts.”

Biden, at a news conference in Tokyo, said yes when asked if he was willing to get involved militarily to defend Taiwan if China invaded. "That's the commitment we made," he said.

Gingrich told Fox News: "Given the confusion over Ukraine, given the sense that Biden is weak, what President Biden did in Asia, I suspect at the request of our allies, was probably the right thing to do."

In a statement after Biden's comments, a White House official said the U.S. position on China remained unchanged.

"As the president said, our policy has not changed. He reiterated our One China policy and our commitment to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. He also reiterated our commitment under the Taiwan Relations Act to provide Taiwan with the military means to defend itself," the official said, CNN reported.

Gingrich said the "One China" policy worked before Biden took office because China knew the U.S. would defend Taiwan.

"I thought what President Biden did was exactly right given the mess in Ukraine and the degree, I think, to which the Russians did not believe the Western world would come to the defense of the Ukrainians," Gingrich said. "And now there’s a much bigger war, with worldwide implications of global famine and just enormous problems.

"I think here he’s trying to be very clear … I assume he doesn’t have any control in the White House because I can’t understand how you walk it back. The word ‘yes’ is definite. And it’s probably the right word to make sure that Xi Jinping, who is the dictator and secretary general of the Chinese Communist Party … Xi Jinping needs to understand that an attack on Taiwan would lead to a general war.”