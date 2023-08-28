Newt Gingrich: 'I Don't Think Biden' Runs Administration

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich speculated that former President Barack Obama – and not President Joe Biden – is really running the current administration.

"Well, he's clearly cognitively disadvantaged," Gingrich said of Biden on "Life, Liberty & Levin" and host Mark Levin.

"He went to Maui and talked to people who may have had a thousand people killed in the fire," he said. "Made up a totally false story about how he could empathize because they once had a home fire which turned out to be in the kitchen. I mean, you watch him in Maui and you think to yourself, 'He can't be the commander-in-chief.'

"He's not cognitively capable," Gingrich continued. "He's not in touch with reality. I personally think Obama runs the administration. I don't think Biden does. And I think everything they do that's smart comes from Obama's acolytes. And Biden just sort of floats along — in a way he never left the basement. But I also think it's important to understand Biden is the tip of the iceberg. The real corruption is Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama — and Joe Biden is the smallest of the three players."

The former speaker added that "the depth of corruption is breathtaking," and said he hopes House Republicans recognize the scope of the investigation that lies before them.

"Frankly, the more I've dug into it, the more I've studied it, the more stunned I am at how people like you and me have been sort of sleepwalking, not realizing the scale of the corruption, taking over the system," he said. "And now it's all coming out in the open because they're so terrified of Donald Trump.

"If they can break Trump, then there's nobody who's going to stand up against them and we will become like Cuba or Nicaragua or a variety of other authoritarian systems," he continued. "The Nicaraguans just put a bishop in jail for having actually advocated his religion. So, you can expect that kind of behavior, if, in fact, they win. On the other hand, if they lose, you're going to see an enormous amount of change because the more we learn, the sicker the system looks, the more likely it is we will reform it."