Newt Gingrich: FBI Seeks to Indict Trump Before Partisan D.C. Jury

The FBI raid on a former president's private residence at Mar-a-Lago was "political theater" orchestrated by an "institution waging war against Donald Trump," according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

"You have stuff being done by the FBI that makes no sense if it's a law enforcement agency and every sense if it's an institution waging war against Donald Trump," Gingrich told Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin."

The raid and redacted affidavit might suggest a grand jury in Washington, D.C., hearing a case to indict the former president, but even this use of the law is not going to be without partisan optics, Gingrich told host Mark Levin.

"You just have to assume this is a part of a vicious, deliberate, ongoing struggle, which I predict will lead them to try to indict President Trump in a D.C. jury, in a district in which he got 5.6% of the vote," Gingrich said.

"These people are playing for keeps. They have no interest in procedure, no interest in precedent, and no interest, frankly, in the law."

The raid is just the latest work of the FBI to keep Trump from being president, which started years ago, according to Gingrich.

"Start with the assumption that the Justice Department is corrupt; the senior FBI is corrupt; they've been waging war against Trump for at least five years," he said.

"This is the latest battle in that war. It has nothing to do with justice and has nothing to do with the normal procedures of the Federal Bureau of Investigation."

And it is "political theater," Gingrich continued.

"I think you've been watching political theater disguised as law enforcement," he said. "We've seen that now for four or five years. We've seen case after case where they are overreacting. Where they're deliberately humiliating people."

Gingrich speculated the documents sought were actually sought to protect the FBI's work to first frame Trump for coordinating with Russia in the 2016 presidential election that would ultimately kick the Democratic Party out of control of the White House.

"You're watching a corrupt department that's out of control — gave 98% of its money to Hillary Clinton in 2016 of the people who were donating who worked at that department," Gingrich said. "The senior FBI is clearly corrupt and clearly dishonest.

"There's some theories at least that part of the reason they went in so aggressively is that President Trump has actually moved to declassify and release FBI documents relating all the way back to the Russian hoax — and to the degree the FBI at very senior levels had knowingly been lying about the Russian hoax."