Newt Gingrich: Willis Rushed to Cover Weiss 'Mistakes'

By    |   Thursday, 17 August 2023 03:49 PM EDT

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might have been pressured by Washington to push through the racketeering indictment against former President Donald Trump and his 18 allies, according to former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

"I am told by a reliable source that Friday evening somebody from Washington called the district attorney in Atlanta and said, 'You have to indict on Monday,'" Gingrich told Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Thursday morning.

The call came after Attorney General Merrick Garland was effectively forced to go back on his vow and grant U.S. District Attorney David Weiss in Delaware special counsel authority for investigating Hunter Biden, according to Gingrich.

"'We have to cover up all the mistakes we just made with Weiss,'" Gingrich continued. "And she said, apparently, 'My jurors aren't coming back until Tuesday.'

"They said, 'You didn't hear me: You have to indict on Monday.'

"And she said, 'Well, they're not going to get here before noon.'"

Those instructions, allegedly designed as a public distraction or media diversion according to Gingrich, were potentially the cause of Willis' mistakes, including "accidental" leaking of the grand jury court docket online that outlined the charges to be brought before the grand jury.

They also caused the late-night vote and indictment, according to Gingrich.

"'It doesn't matter: We need the news media shifting off of Weiss,'" he added, quoting what he was told was said.

Gingrich admits his revelations are "hearsay" and thay he does not know who made the order to Willis, "but it's from a person who has remarkably good sources," he said in the interview posted on social media Thursday.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016, starting on the first night of the Republican National Convention. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


