Newsom Opposes Barring Trump from Calif. Ballot, It's Undemocratic

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom criticized attempts to block former President Trump from the state's ballot, emphasizing the importance of democratic processes.

"There is no doubt that Donald Trump is a threat to our liberties and even to our democracy. But in California, we defeat candidates at the polls. Everything else is a political distraction," Newsom stated, according to the N.Y. Post.

Trump recently faced disqualification from Colorado's Republican primary ballot following a ruling from the state's Supreme Court. The order is temporarily stayed pending a final Supreme Court decision. Other states, including New York and Maine, are considering similar actions.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a 2026 gubernatorial candidate, urged California Secretary of State Shirley Weber to "explore every legal option" to remove Trump from the ballot.

Democratic state Sen. Dave Min proposed a bill allowing California residents to sue to block ineligible candidates, though its passage before the March 5 presidential primary appears unlikely due to the legislative calendar.

Months before the Colorado ruling, Democratic state legislators also urged California Attorney General Rob Bonta to expedite a decision on Trump's eligibility for the ballot.

Kounalakis emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law in light of the Colorado decision, stating, "This decision is about honoring the rule of law in our country and protecting the fundamental pillars of our democracy."

Weber, responding to Kounalakis's request, did not confirm compliance, emphasizing that decisions regarding Trump's inclusion on the ballot must align with California's laws and processes.

She stated, "I am guided by my commitment to follow the rule of law. Our commitment to and respect for the rule of law has and will continue to guide, our course in this matter. Adherence to this fundamental principle — so essential in our democracy — even in the face of public pressure, will help inspire confidence in our elections and our election processes," CBS News reported.