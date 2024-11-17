Join Newsmax's Webinar for IPO Plan, Private Offering

Newsmax Inc. is pleased to announce it will host its second online Special Investor Webinar conversation with its CEO, Christopher Ruddy.

The online webinar will take place on Thursday, Nov.21, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Newsmax has already filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is seeking a public offering with an expected listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NMAX." The company has also engaged in a private offering of preferred shares, as well as the anticipated public offering, with investment bank Digital Offering LLC.

Newsmax has raised $100 million of its planned $150 million for the private offering and expects to close on this round soon*.

Investors interested in finding out more about the public offering plan and private offering are invited to join the free online event at NewsmaxWebinar.com.

This online event will provide accredited investors** with insight into the company's vision, strategy, and growth prospects, specifically the impact the recent 2024 election will have on the media landscape and Newsmax.

Newsmax has already become one of the nation's leading news networks. In June, the Reuters Institute identified the company as one of the top 12 U.S. news brands.

For a limited time, eligible investors are able to invest in the private offering, which currently consists of shares of the company's Series B 7% Convertible Preferred Stock.

This offering is solely available to accredited investors**.

Qualified prospective investors who meet the qualifications of an "accredited investor" can invest as little as $5,000 in this offering and join Newsmax as a shareholder and owner.

Additional details about the private offering and the contemplated public offering are available at www.NewsmaxInvest.com.

Founded in 1998 as a digital media brand, Newsmax entered the cable news market in 2014. Since then, the network has had an astonishing rise, climbing into the top tier of cable channels, and is now the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the U.S., just behind CNN.

The company has developed a significant audience, reaching over 40 million Americans each month through its television broadcasts and multiplatform content, and has demonstrated remarkable growth with revenues up 332% since 2019.

According to Nielsen, Newsmax was the only cable news channel to see ratings growth across all dayparts in 2023, with prime-time up 42% in total viewers. Q1 2024 also saw an impressive 137% rise in prime-time ratings, compared to the same period last year. For the third quarter of 2024, Nielsen reported that 34 million Americans watched Newsmax, up 48% from the second quarter.

Webinar Event Details:

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21

Thursday, Nov. 21 Time: 10:00 a.m. ET (Webinar will re-air at scheduled times)

At the Webinar, Ruddy will discuss the company's private offering plans, public offering and listing plans, corporate mission, as well as long-term strategic vision and future growth initiatives.

Ruddy will also be joined by Mark Elenowitz, managing director of Digital Offering, the investment banker for the offerings.

How to Join: Interested parties can RSVP at NewsmaxWebinar.com and will be emailed a link to join the live broadcast.

Note: Scheduled replays of the event will be available shortly after the first broadcast.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax Media, Inc. is a broadcasting and multimedia company that offers Americans independent news. Since its founding in 1998 by Christopher Ruddy, an award-winning journalist, Newsmax has become a go-to place for Americans seeking real news and opinion.

Newsmax operates the Newsmax channel, now the fourth highest-rated cable news channel, according to Nielsen, and available on all major cable systems and OTT platforms. Nielsen reported that Newsmax was the only cable news channel to see ratings growth across all dayparts in 2023.

Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through the Newsmax channel, its free streaming channel Newsmax2, the Newsmax App, and its streaming service Newsmax+, its website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax Magazine. More than 16 million people follow Newsmax on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Truth Social.

Forbes calls Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

Through its media outlets Newsmax champions a free press, one that provides Americans with balanced coverage, diverse viewpoints, and honest debates on the issues affecting our lives.

Newsmax Inc., based in Boca Raton, Fla., with offices in Washington, D.C., and New York City, is a privately held company headed by its CEO and majority shareholder Christopher Ruddy. For more information about Newsmax, please visit https://www.NewsmaxInvest.com.

About Digital Offering, LLC

Digital Offering, LLC ("DO"), a leader in crowd-financed public offerings, is a next-generation investment bank with a focus on technology and innovation using The Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, or JOBS Act.

For over a decade, it has specialized in helping high-quality private and public growth companies access U.S. capital markets and achieve their growth objectives. With constantly changing markets and regulation, Digital Offering is applying the best practices of traditional investment banking to new securities industry rules to enhance efficiency in capital raising.

*DISCLAIMER: Raised includes closed proceeds and investments committed / in process of closing.

**DISCLAIMER: Please note: Accredited investors are defined under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act, as amended (the “Securities Act’). Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks and investment time horizon of the Company carefully before investing.

The Shares offered in the private offering will not be and have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. Investing in these securities involves a high degree of risk, and investors should be able to bear the loss of their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time.

Additional details of the offering, including a private placement memorandum, can be found at NewsmaxInvest.com.

Under Rule 506(c), general solicitation of offerings is permitted, however, purchasers in a Rule 506(c) offering must be "accredited investors."

The SEC defines the term "accredited investor" in Rule 501(a). Generally, individuals are considered accredited investors if they have a net worth greater than $1 million (excluding their primary residence) or incomes in excess of $200,000 in the last two years with the expectation of the same in the current year (or $300,000 with a spouse).

At the closing of the company’s anticipated public offering, the company will convert all shares sold in this private offering (Series B 7% Preferred Offering) to common shares. To the extent such common shares are not tradeable after a statutory holding period, Newsmax intends to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission that will seek to register these common shares, subject to approval by the Commission, that will allow them to be traded on a public exchange.

The Company is “Testing the Waters” under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. The Company is not under any obligation to make an offering under Regulation A. No money or other consideration is being solicited in connection with the information provided, and if sent in response, will not be accepted. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until an offering statement on Form 1-A has been filed and until the offering statement is qualified pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date. Any person’s indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. The information in that offering statement will be more complete than the information the Company is providing now, and could differ materially. You must read the documents filed. No offer to sell the securities or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities is being made in any state where such offer or sale is not permitted under the “blue sky” or securities laws thereof. No offering is being made to individual investors in any state unless and until the offering has been registered in that state or an exemption from registration exists therein. The securities offered using Regulation A are highly speculative and involve significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. The Company intends to list its securities on a national exchange and doing so entails significant ongoing corporate obligations including but not limited to disclosure, filing and notification requirements, as well compliance with applicable continued quantitative and qualitative listing standards.