Tags: newsmax tv | verizon | fios

Newsmax TV Signs With Verizon in Major Deal

Newsmax
Newsmax

Wednesday, 27 July 2022 02:51 PM EDT

Newsmax announced today that it has signed a multiyear carriage deal with Verizon to continue its distribution.

Newsmax, which is available on channel 615 (115 in SD) on Fios, will retain its broad distribution on the Verizon platform, which reaches approximately 3.5 million subscribers in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.

Newsmax is the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news network and a top 20 daytime cable channel, according to Nielsen. Newsmax is carried on all major cable and satellite systems.

"Verizon has carried Newsmax for many years, and we are delighted to be extending our distribution through the Fios platform," said Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media, Inc. "We have found them to be outstanding partners who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the presentation of diverse, independent voices through their programming. We're glad that we are continuing with this new agreement."

Newsmax is carried on all major cable and satellite systems, and is also available in more than 100 million U.S. homes through most streaming platforms.

Newsmax reaches more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications like Newsmax magazine. Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

