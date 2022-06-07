Newsmax Covers Primaries in Seven States

Newsmax will provide coverage of the primary elections taking place across seven states on Tuesday, with analysis from political experts and insiders.

California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, and South Dakota all hold primaries June 7; the contests include several significant races for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections in November.

Newsmax will provide coverage of these primaries beginning at 8 p.m. ET with analysis from former Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Rick Santorum, Dick Morris, Mark Halperin, Tom Basile, Amy Tarkanian, Morgan Ortagus, and Erin Perrine.

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., is looking to fend off a challenge from Chris Mathys following criticism from conservatives over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Polls close in California at 11 p.m. ET.

Iowa's Democrat Senate primary between Ret. Vice Adm. Michael Franken and former Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, looks to be one of the more notable primaries in the state, with the winner set to take on Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa. Iowa polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

Rep. Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., hopes to overcome six primary challengers following a scandal over the alleged misuse of campaign funds for personal expenses. Mississippi polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

Montana is holding two congressional elections this year for the first time since 1993. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is expected to coast to victory in one district, while Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., faces three primary opponents. Montana polls close at 10 p.m. ET.

New Jersey has several competitive primaries being held Tuesday, including a showdown between former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. and former evangelical pastor Phil Rizzo. New Jersey polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

In New Mexico, several Republicans have entered the race to challenge Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, while Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., is unopposed as two Democrats face off to challenge her, and two GOP candidates will face off to see who will run against Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M. New Mexico polls close at 9 p.m. ET.

South Dakota's primaries for the state's sole House seat and governor take place Tuesday. State Rep. Taffy Howard is looking to unseat Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., while Republican Gov. Kristi Noem's seat is being contested by state GOP Rep. Steve Haugaard. South Dakota polls close at 8 p.m. ET.

