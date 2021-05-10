Newsmax Launches 'Cortes & Pellegrino' This Week

Former presidential adviser, commentator, and financial expert Steve Cortes and former White House correspondent Jenn Pellegrino have been tapped by Newsmax to co-host "Cortes & Pellegrino," its latest prime-time show.

"Cortes & Pellegrino" debuts Tuesday, May 11 and will air weeknights at 9 p.m. ET.

Steve and Jenn plan to use "Cortes & Pellegrino" to confront and tackle Washington’s permanent political class, big business, and the increasing threat of "woke" progressivism.

Both hosts are staunch defenders of the American majority that former President Obama described as "people who cling to their guns and religion," Hillary Clinton labeled "deplorables," and President Joe Biden accused of having "Neanderthal thinking."

"Cortes & Pellegrino" will feature, honor, and defend everyone who puts America first.

Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said: "We were the only major cable news network to see an overall ratings increase from the fourth quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2021, and we did it without a full prime-time. 'Cortes & Pellegrino' completes our nightly lineup and will continue our unprecedented growth."

Ruddy added: "Steve and Jenn are breakout talents. They understand the heartbeat of the hard-working people of this country and will tell their important stories."

"Cortes & Pellegrino" joins Newsmax TV’s powerhouse lineup of evening shows, which kicks off with Sean Spicer’s "Spicer & Co.," followed by "Greg Kelly Reports," Grant Stinchfield’s "STINCHFIELD," and "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Newsmax’s programming is resonating across America as the network recently catapulted to become the #4 cable news network in the U.S., according to Nielsen. More than 30 million Americans tune in regularly.

One of the segments in "Cortes & Pellegrino" will be a continuation of Cortes’ popular Chalk Talks, which were a viral success during the 2020 Presidential Campaign.

There also will be a recurring "Battle for America" segment to promote the amazing stories of regular citizens, who have overcome the disastrous policies of the ruling class, such as open borders, critical race theory, and censorship.

Before joining Newsmax, Cortes served as an adviser and television spokesman for the 2020 Trump campaign and played a major role in the stunning electoral gains conservatives made among Hispanics, especially along the Rio Grande border region of Texas.

As a White House correspondent for OAN, Pellegrino covered President Trump. She previously worked at Fox News and QVC.

