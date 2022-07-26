Newsmax TV Now Across 3 Continents

Newsmax announced today that it has signed multiple deals for distribution of Newsmax programming across the globe.

Zee5, whose parent company Zee Entertainment last year merged with Sony, is a streaming platform offering general entertainment content across 12 navigational and featured languages, including English.

Through the agreement, Zee5 will carry Newsmax's newsfeed 24/7, as well as video-on-demand (VOD) content. Zee will also post content from Newsmax.com in its news section.

Zee5's initial distribution of Newsmax content will be in India, with eventual expansion to the Middle East and North Africa.

Newsmax has also signed a distribution deal with M7, a top European satellite, cable, and over-the-top (OTT) provider owned by Canal+ with 3 million subscribers throughout Europe. Following the channel's launch on M7 on July 4th, Newsmax is now available in the Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary.

Bill Wijdeveld, VP platform content services at M7 Group, said: "We are welcoming Newsmax onboard of our TV platforms, allowing the channel to launch into multiple European markets in one go. We thank Newsmax for its trust in our service provisioning and look forward to a fruitful cooperation over the coming years."

Rounding out its recent global expansion efforts is Newsmax's deal with Foxtel-owned streaming platform Flash News, Australia's biggest news streaming service, which added Newsmax on July 19.

"The demand for high-quality journalism is growing worldwide as citizens everywhere look for real news to help understand a complex world," said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "We are delighted to be working with Zee, M7, and Foxtel to deliver our content to the world's largest democracies, and we are looking forward to continuing to expand our global reach."

Newsmax Media, Inc. operates Newsmax, the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news network and a top 25 cable channel, according to Nielsen.

Newsmax is carried on all major cable and satellite systems, and is also available in more than 100 million U.S. homes through most streaming platforms.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL) is a leading content company offering entertainment content to diverse audiences. With a presence in more than 190 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, ZEEL is among the largest global Media & Entertainment Companies across genres, languages, and integrated content platforms.

Luxembourg-based M7 Group, owned by Canal+ Group, is one of Europe's leading pay-TV operators offering culture and language-specific packages to more than 3 million subscribers in eight countries: the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary.

The Foxtel Group is Australia's leading, next-generation subscription television company with more than 4 million subscribers, owned 65% by News Corp and 35% by Telstra.

The Foxtel Group's four retail brands, which together reach almost 1 in 2 Australian households, include: Foxtel, a premium all-in-one entertainment service; Kayo Sports, a fast-growing sports streaming service with more than 1 million subscribers; BINGE, a world-class entertainment streaming service; and Flash, a news streaming service featuring more than 20 local and international news sources.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!