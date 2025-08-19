Newsmax Reports Over 18 Percent Increase in Revenues, 28.5 Percent Increase in Broadcast Revenues

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) on Tuesday announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"We are excited to report another strong quarter with impressive financial and operational results that demonstrate the power of our growing cable and FAST channels," said Christopher Ruddy, Chief Executive Officer of Newsmax Inc.

"Our second-quarter revenue growth reflects the continued strength of our business model and the resonance of our content with American audiences."

On Aug. 18, 2025, Newsmax announced that the Company reached a settlement agreement with Dominion Voting Systems, concluding a defamation lawsuit that Dominion filed in Delaware Superior Court in 2021.

"We are pleased to have reached a resolution with Dominion," commented Ruddy. "This settlement enables us to move forward from the litigation and remain focused on delivering the trusted news and analysis our viewers rely on every day."

The resolution of the Dominion suit, which ends all litigation the Company faced relating to the 2020 election, is expected to significantly reduce Newsmax's legal expenses for the foreseeable future.

Newsmax reported Tuesday total quarterly revenues of $46.4 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, representing an 18.4% year-over-year increase. Other highlights include:

Total Broadcasting revenues grew significantly year-over-year, increasing from $29.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 to $38 million for the second quarter of 2025 – an increase of 28.5%.

Advertising revenues increased 26.2% year-over-year to $29.9 million driven by higher linear cable and satellite advertising due to higher Nielsen ratings which translated to higher rates.

Affiliate revenues increased 7.3% year-over-year to $7.3 million driven by new contractual relationships as well as rate increases that went into effect in 2025.

The Company ended the quarter with $197.9 million in cash and short-term investments. Cash and cash equivalents was $33.8 million and short-term investment was $164.1 million.

Newsmax is reiterating its previously issued full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $180 million to $190 million.

"Our second quarter results demonstrate the strength and resilience of our diversified revenue model," commented Darryle Burnham, Chief Financial Officer. "The growth we're seeing across our affiliate fees, advertising revenue and Newsmax+ subscriptions, combined with our strong balance sheet and access to capital markets, positions us well to execute on our long-term strategic vision while maintaining the operational flexibility needed to pursue emerging growth opportunities."

See Newsmax Full Q2 Earning Report and Share Info Here

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Newsmax does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and the volatility of the price of Common Stock that may result from, among other things, comments by securities analysts or other third parties, including blogs, articles, message boards and social and other media, large shareholders exiting their position in our Common Stock, any negative public perception of us, sales of shares previously registered for resale, or other uncertainties and the factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Newsmax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Newsmax's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 31, 2025, and other filings Newsmax makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.

USE AND DEFINITION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release contains a financial measure that has not been prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"). This financial measure is Adjusted EBITDA.

Non-GAAP financial measures are used to supplement the financial information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the relevant U.S. GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with information presented on a U.S. GAAP basis. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA1 is defined as revenues less cost of revenues and general and administrative expenses and does not include depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, impairment charges, unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, other corporate matters (consisting primarily of certain litigation expenses, and related fees, for specific legal proceedings that the Company has determined are infrequent and unusual in terms of their magnitude), other, net, and income tax expense.

1The Company compensates for limitations of the adjusted EBITDA measure by prominently disclosing GAAP net income (loss), which the Company believes is the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and providing investors with a reconciliation from GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA on page 13.