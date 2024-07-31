WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: newsmax | ratings | times square

Newsmax Roars in Times Square

By    |   Wednesday, 31 July 2024 11:08 AM EDT

Fresh off its record-breaking ratings during the Republican National Convention, Newsmax has taken over Times Square with a new ad.

This week in the heart of New York City, 3 Times Square featured Newsmax promotion and news that the network rocked ratings during the RNC Convention.

Newsmax had its biggest ratings week in history during the RNC — drawing more than 10 million viewers across its networks.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

Newsfront
Wednesday, 31 July 2024 11:08 AM
