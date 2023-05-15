×
Newsmax Beat CNN in Prime Time Friday

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Monday, 15 May 2023 06:40 PM EDT

Newsmax is crushing the competition and last Friday became the nation’s third-highest rated cable news channel in prime time.

Nielsen data for Friday, May 12, shows Newsmax beat CNN in every hour of prime time.

At 8 p.m. ET “Eric Bolling The Balance” won the hour with 467,000 impressions, handily beating CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” with 447,000.

The 9 p.m. hour had a similar story.

Newsmax’s new show “Chris Plante The Right Squad” pulled an audience of 325,000 impressions, defeating CNN’s Whole Story with 293,000.

And at 10 p.m. “Greg Kelly Reports" again took first place with 278,000 viewers, compared to Chris Wallace giving CNN an audience of just 263,000.

Newsmax has seen a significant increase in audience since the departure of Tucker Carlson from Fox News three weeks ago.

At the same time, CNN appears to be in disarray.

President Trump’s CNN Townhall just over a week ago brought record ratings, but on-air talent and network brass have clashed publicly and privately over having the former president on the program.

“Newsmax has witnessed a consistent, positive trend for weeks and we are looking forward to enormous interest in the network as we draw closer to the GOP primaries and ’24 election,” Christopher Ruddy, Newsmax CEO said.

Ruddy noted his network wins Friday were even more significant since Newsmax is available in 20 million less homes than CNN.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

