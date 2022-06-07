Newsmax Covers Primaries in 7 States

Newsmax will provide coverage of the primary elections taking place across seven states on Tuesday, with analysis from political experts and insiders.

California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota all hold primaries on June 7; the contests include several significant races for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections in November. Newsmax will provide coverage of these primaries beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern with analysis from former Pennsylvania Republican Sen. Rick Santorum, Dick Morris, Mark Halperin, Tom Basile, Amy Tarkanian, Morgan Ortagus and Erin Perrine.

In California, Republican Rep. David Valadao is looking to fend off a challenge from Chris Mathys following criticism from conservatives over his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump.

Polls close in the state at 11 p.m. Eastern.

Iowa’s Democrat Senate primary between Ret. Vice Adm. Michael Franken and former U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer looks to be one of the more notable primaries in the state, with the winner set to take on GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley. Polls close at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Mississippi GOP Rep. Steven Palazzo hopes to overcome six primary challengers following a scandal over the alleged misuse of campaign funds for personal expenses. Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Montana is holding two congressional elections this year for the first time since 1993. Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke is expected to coast to victory in one district, while GOP Rep. Matt Rosendale faces three primary opponents. Polls close at 10 p.m. Eastern.

New Jersey has several competitive primaries being held on Tuesday, including a showdown between former state Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. and former evangelical pastor Phil Rizzo. Polls close at 8 p.m. Eastern.

In New Mexico, several Republicans have entered the race to challenge Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, while Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell faces two possible Democrat challengers, and two GOP candidates will face off to see who will run against Democrat Rep. Melanie Stansbury. Polls close at 9 p.m. Eastern.

South Dakota’s primaries for the state’s sole House seat and governor take place on Tuesday. State Rep. Taffy Howard is looking to unseat Republican Rep. Dusty Johnson, while Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s seat is being contested by state Rep. Steve Haugaard. Polls close at 8 P.M. Eastern.

