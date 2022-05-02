Greta Van Susteren to Host Newsmax Pa. Senate Debate

Famed news anchor Greta Van Susteren will host Newsmax's debate Wednesday featuring top contenders for the GOP nomination for Pennsylvania's open U.S. Senate seat.

The live event will take place at 8 p.m. EDT, from the campus of Grove City College, a Christian liberal arts school located close to Pittsburgh.

With the Republican primary set for May 17, Van Susteren will moderate candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz, David McCormick, Ambassador Carla Sands, Kathy Barnette, and Jeff Bartos.

Current Sen. Pat Toomey, 60, announced he will not seek re-election this year, sparking a hotly contested race to replace him among Republicans.

The latest Trafalgar poll had famed TV Dr. Oz leading with 23%. But other recent polls have had McCormick, former undersecretary of the Treasury for the George W. Bush administration, ahead.

"Pennsylvania is one of the most important states on the national map," Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO said. "And this race will have national implications, so we'll be hosting this Newsmax debate live for all Americans to watch."

Republicans are looking to reclaim the majority in the Senate, which the Democrats control with 48 members and two independents that caucus with them and the tie-breaking vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Sixteen Senate seats are up for election in November, eight currently held by each party.