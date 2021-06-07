Newsmax Remains Top 50 News Site, with Big Traffic Growth

Britain’s Press Gazette reports that Newsmax is a top 50 global news site for English-speakers, and is one of the few U.S. sites to see dramatic online viewership increases.

According to recent web traffic data, Newsmax.com recorded a 171% increase in readership over the past year — the second highest growth percentage of all the sites measured.

In fact, the Press Gazette reports that Newsmax.com was one of only eight sites in the Top 50 to see any year-over-year growth.

Meanwhile, a number of big media sites have seen dramatic declines in readership. These include Forbes (-54%), Business Insider (-44%), Fox News (-31%), CNN (-37%), Washington Post (-26%), and CNBC (-22%).

SimilarWeb, an online audience measurement service, found that Newsmax had 29 million visitors in April 2021, beating out top news sites like reuters.com and newsweek.com.