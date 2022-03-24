Ken Buck: Nominee Jackson, Not Congress, Responsible for Child Porn Sentences

Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., told Newsmax on Thursday that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson is responsible for her lenient sentences of defendants in child pornography cases, not the laws established by Congress.

The nominee, who serves as a judge on the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, came under fire from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., in a Twitter thread last week for ''an alarming pattern'' of being soft on ''sex offenders, especially those preying on children.''

When questioned by Hawley on Tuesday in her Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Jackson said: "What a judge has to do is determine how to sentence defendants proportionately consistent with the elements that the statutes include, with the requirements that Congress has set forward.

''All of the offenses are horrible. All of the offenses are egregious. But the guidelines, as you pointed out, are being departed from even in respect to the government's recommendation. The government has, in this case, and others, has asked for a sentence that is substantially less than the guideline penalty,'' she added.

Buck told ''Spicer & Co.'': ''Yeah, the Congress isn't at fault for a change in this situation. The sentencing commission has set guidelines. She departed downward on those guidelines on child porn cases.

''There's a clear relationship, a clear cause and effect between child porn viewing and child sex assault. And we also know that recidivism among child sex assault offenders, predators is extremely high. So, for this judge not to take this seriously is a real problem.''

Buck also praised Senate Republicans for using their time wisely in questioning Jackson.

''I'll tell you, when a Supreme Court nominee can't describe or explain what a woman is, that's a big problem,'' he said. ''When she disagrees with Sen. [Tom] Cotton [R-Ark.] and doesn't get into the fact that part of the criminal justice system, purpose of our criminal justice system, is to deter crime, that's a big problem.

''When she can't make a constitutional analysis ... about whether packing the Supreme Court is constitutional and how it should be done or how it would be done legally if it were to be done, that's a big problem.

''I think she evaded really serious questions that needed to be answered,'' Buck said.

