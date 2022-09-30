×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax | joe biden | presidency | episodes

This Weekend Watch 'Biden Chronicles' on Newsmax

Newsmax

By    |   Friday, 30 September 2022 02:30 PM EDT

Newsmax will take a somewhat humorous look at Joe Biden's presidency beginning this weekend with the first episode of "The Biden Chronicles."

Chris Plante will host an exclusive entertaining and no-holds-barred look at Biden and his administration.

"The Biden Chronicles" will debut this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 a.m. ET with an episode entitled "Brain Fog," focusing on the president's mental meltdowns and nonsensical babbles.

The episode also will be repeated Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET, and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. ET.

Other episodes include:

  • Episode 2: Press and Pratfalls: Plante examines Biden's relationship with the press, his dodges, deflections, and confrontations. The president holds the record for most days without a press conference. Showings: 12:30 a.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 2; 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 8; and 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 9.
  • Episode 3: Agenda Agony: Life under Biden brings record COVID-19 deaths, southern border collapse, sky high inflation, recession, and supply chain shortages. Plante breaks down Biden’s unprecedented government spending, and questions about his mental acuity. Showings: 9 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 2; 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 8; and 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 9.
  • Episode 4: War and Pieces: The war in Ukraine, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and increasing threats from China. Plante examines Biden’s foreign policy – often confusing, sometimes contradictory, and mostly chaotic. Showings: 9 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 9.

Although these are funny episodes, Plante reminds us of the dangers.

"Joe is, after all, the leader of the free world and our commander-in-chief!" Plante says.

"The Biden Chronicles" was produced by Meath Television Media for Newsmax.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Newsmax will examine Joe Biden’s presidency beginning weekend in “The Biden Chronicles.”
newsmax, joe biden, presidency, episodes
316
2022-30-30
Friday, 30 September 2022 02:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved