This Weekend Watch 'Biden Chronicles' on Newsmax

Newsmax will take a somewhat humorous look at Joe Biden's presidency beginning this weekend with the first episode of "The Biden Chronicles."

Chris Plante will host an exclusive entertaining and no-holds-barred look at Biden and his administration.

"The Biden Chronicles" will debut this Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 a.m. ET with an episode entitled "Brain Fog," focusing on the president's mental meltdowns and nonsensical babbles.

The episode also will be repeated Sunday, Oct. 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET, and Sunday, Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. ET.

Other episodes include:

Episode 2: Press and Pratfalls: Plante examines Biden's relationship with the press, his dodges, deflections, and confrontations. The president holds the record for most days without a press conference. Showings: 12:30 a.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 2; 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 8; and 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 9.

Episode 3: Agenda Agony: Life under Biden brings record COVID-19 deaths, southern border collapse, sky high inflation, recession, and supply chain shortages. Plante breaks down Biden's unprecedented government spending, and questions about his mental acuity. Showings: 9 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 2; 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Oct. 8; and 9:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 9.

Episode 4: War and Pieces: The war in Ukraine, a disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, and increasing threats from China. Plante examines Biden's foreign policy – often confusing, sometimes contradictory, and mostly chaotic. Showings: 9 p.m. ET Sunday, Oct. 9.

Although these are funny episodes, Plante reminds us of the dangers.

"Joe is, after all, the leader of the free world and our commander-in-chief!" Plante says.

"The Biden Chronicles" was produced by Meath Television Media for Newsmax.

