Newsmax Beats CNN Again in Ratings for Key Shows

It happened again.

Newsmax topped CNN in the ratings during Tuesday night's programming.

According to Nielsen data, during the 8 p.m. EDT prime-time hour, Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" drew 510,000 viewer impressions, beating out CNN's flagship show "Anderson Cooper 360" with just 496,000.

Newsmax saw an even bigger ratings win in its 7 p.m. EDT time slot — with "Rob Schmitt Tonight" having 579,000 impressions versus CNN's "Erin Burnett Outfront" with just 525,000.

While CNN won prime-time in total viewers, the two significant wins for Newsmax Tuesday suggest a trend that began last Friday night, when the upcoming network swept all prime-time hours.

On Monday night, Eric Bolling's show was nearly tied with Anderson Cooper, who won the hour.

Newsmax has noted that it is available in 20 million fewer cable homes than CNN — indicating it was the clear winner in prime time when TV viewers had a choice between the two networks.

