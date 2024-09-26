'REVOLT' EV Documentary Premieres Sunday on Newsmax

The Newsmax original "REVOLT: The Case Against EV Mandates," set to premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern, looks critically at federal electric vehicle mandates and the impact they'll have on the automobile industry, Midwest jobs, and consumers nationwide.

The hour-long special features the positions of former president and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democrat nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris on electrical vehicle mandates and where each stands on the issue looking at the potential consequences.

Pointing out a trip by President Joe Biden to Michigan to pose for photos with striking picketers, Trump noted that Biden-Harris administration policies sent autoworkers to the unemployment line.

That's while Harris is shown addressing a crowd with the following: "The auto industry clearly is moving toward electric. We need to make the shift faster."

The special also features the views of auto industry experts and insiders like Bob Lutz, former president of Chrysler and vice chairman of GM; Michigan Rep. John Moolenaar; state Sen. Lana Theis of Michigan; and politician/businesswoman Tudor Dixon.

"REVOLT" brings attention to how EV mandates ultimately affect the homefront, including the fight over a proposed battery plant in rural Michigan by a Chinese Communist Party-linked company. It also weaves in conversations between autoworkers about the real-life impacts of mandates from Washington and solutions that should be considered to ensure America's status in the global automobile industry.

Media voices include auto commentator and analyst Lauren Fox, automobile/technology writer Anton Wahlman and executive analyst at iSeeCars Karl Brauer.

Detroit News editorial cartoonist/auto columnist Henry Payne also weighs in on why the electric vehicle industry has previously failed, its current evolution, and how the electrical revolution has been jump-started by Tesla.

"Elon Musk had a new idea with lithium-ion batteries and with bringing performance into vehicles in a way that electric motors are uniquely qualified to do," Payne said. "So, Tesla basically resuscitated the electrical vehicle industry a century after it died against Henry Ford and the Model T."

"REVOLT: The Case Against EV Mandates" is produced by Kyle Olson and White Pine Technologies.