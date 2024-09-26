WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax | documentary | revolt | ev

'REVOLT' EV Documentary Premieres Sunday on Newsmax

By    |   Thursday, 26 September 2024 12:24 PM EDT

The Newsmax original "REVOLT: The Case Against EV Mandates," set to premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern, looks critically at federal electric vehicle mandates and the impact they'll have on the automobile industry, Midwest jobs, and consumers nationwide.

The hour-long special features the positions of former president and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democrat nominee and Vice President Kamala Harris on electrical vehicle mandates and where each stands on the issue looking at the potential consequences.

     When to Watch:
      Sunday, 9pm ET REVOLT: The Case Against EV Mandates
      NewsmaxFind It Here

Pointing out a trip by President Joe Biden to Michigan to pose for photos with striking picketers, Trump noted that Biden-Harris administration policies sent autoworkers to the unemployment line.

That's while Harris is shown addressing a crowd with the following: "The auto industry clearly is moving toward electric. We need to make the shift faster."

The special also features the views of auto industry experts and insiders like Bob Lutz, former president of Chrysler and vice chairman of GM; Michigan Rep. John Moolenaar; state Sen. Lana Theis of Michigan; and politician/businesswoman Tudor Dixon. 

"REVOLT" brings attention to how EV mandates ultimately affect the homefront, including the fight over a proposed battery plant in rural Michigan by a Chinese Communist Party-linked company. It also weaves in conversations between autoworkers about the real-life impacts of mandates from Washington and solutions that should be considered to ensure America's status in the global automobile industry.

Media voices include auto commentator and analyst Lauren Fox, automobile/technology writer Anton Wahlman and executive analyst at iSeeCars Karl Brauer. 

Detroit News editorial cartoonist/auto columnist Henry Payne also weighs in on why the electric vehicle industry has previously failed, its current evolution, and how the electrical revolution has been jump-started by Tesla.

"Elon Musk had a new idea with lithium-ion batteries and with bringing performance into vehicles in a way that electric motors are uniquely qualified to do," Payne said. "So, Tesla basically resuscitated the electrical vehicle industry a century after it died against Henry Ford and the Model T."

"REVOLT: The Case Against EV Mandates" is produced by Kyle Olson and White Pine Technologies.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Newsmax original "REVOLT: The Case Against EV Mandates," set to premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern, looks critically at federal electric vehicle mandates and the impact they'll have on the automobile industry, Midwest jobs and consumers nationwide.
newsmax, documentary, revolt, ev
360
2024-24-26
Thursday, 26 September 2024 12:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved