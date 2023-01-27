West Virginia AG Morrisey Flags Concerns of DirecTV CEO Dropping Newsmax

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey slammed DirecTV for purging Newsmax from its channel lineup this week, accusing DirecTV of caving to "politically motivated corporate censorship."

In a Friday letter to DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow, Morrisey wrote: "It's been two years coming that this company was pressured by left-wing lawmakers to silence conservative news channels. ... While some may object to the views and opinions expressed on Newsmax, the same is true of liberal-leaning channels such as MSNBC."

Morrisey's grievance against DirecTV dates back to 2021, when members of the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology reportedly urged DirecTV and AT&T — the former's parent company — to cancel conservative media outlets, moving forward.

"Giving in to demands for politically motivated corporate censorship will only breed more demands in the future," Morrisey wrote to Morrow.

"Neither DirecTV nor the channels it carries should face an ongoing concern over whether programming is acceptable to powerful political elites," added Morrisey.

Earlier this week, DirecTV dropped Newsmax despite it rating as the No. 4 cable news network in the Nielsen TV ratings.

The so-called deplatforming of Newsmax also coincides with DirecTV carrying 22 left-leaning news networks — including many which produce low TV ratings but still receive hefty licensing fees.

There's congressional support for taking action against AT&T and DirecTV, at least on the Republicans' side.

On Friday, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the Republican-led House Oversight and Reform committee, pledged there would be "a committee that's going to hold hearings" on DirecTV's cancellation of its contract to air Newsmax, since there appears to be a "pattern" among media leaders to censor conservative speech.

"We're going to meet later today and try to discuss which committee's going to do what," said Comer, while appearing on "Wake Up America."

Comer then added: "That's certainly on the agenda. I'm very concerned by this."

