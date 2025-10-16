Newsmax Announces Crypto Plan for Bitcoin, Trump Coin

BOCA RATON, FL--Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) today announced that the company's board of directors has authorized a strategic purchase plan of up to $5 million to purchase bitcoin and Official Trump Coin over the next 12 months, subject to market conditions.

Newsmax expects to join more than 100 public companies that hold bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies on their balance sheets. According to BitcoinTreasuries data, public company-held coin represents over 4.7% of total bitcoin in circulation.

Newsmax also plans to add Official Trump Coin to its strategic crypto reserve. The popular meme coin was launched earlier this year by President Donald Trump and the circulating coin value exceeds $1.2 billion today with a total coin market value of around $6 billion, according to figures from Coinbase.

"Bitcoin is fast becoming the gold standard of cryptocurrency, and we believe it would be an important company marker to add this asset to our company reserves," Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

"We are also excited to add Official Trump Coin to our cryptocurrency plan, as we believe the coin's value should track the success of the Trump presidency, which so far has been impressive," Ruddy continued.

After making such a purchase, Newsmax expects to be the first NYSE company to purchase Official Trump Coin.

Newsmax anticipates making the first tranche of cryptocurrency purchases in the near future.

Additional cryptocurrency acquisitions will be evaluated based on market conditions, operational requirements, and strategic objectives.

The company maintains flexibility to adjust its digital asset strategy as market conditions evolve.

Newsmax has established comprehensive protocols for digital asset custody and management, partnering with leading institutional cryptocurrency services providers to ensure secure storage and handling of its cryptocurrency reserves.

This past March, Trump announced the establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve for the United States. The fund is expected to begin with forfeited government bitcoin and will grow with a Digital Asset Stockpile made up of other cryptocurrencies.

Newsmax listed on the NYSE in March 2025 after a historic private preferred raise and Regulation A+ IPO offering that successfully raised $300 million.

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel.

The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable stations, as well as a major satellite system.

Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax magazine.

See Newsmax Investor Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Newsmax does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited to our ability to change the direction of Newsmax, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, the competitive environment of our business changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and/or uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Newsmax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Newsmax's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and other filings Newsmax makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.