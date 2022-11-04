Suspect Identified in New Jersey Synagogues Threat Case

A suspect in the investigation of threats made against New Jersey synagogues has been identified and interviewed by the FBI, law enforcement sources said Friday.

The nonspecific, broad threat against synagogues in the Garden State prompted the FBI to issue a public warning from its Newark field office Thursday.

According to NBC 4, the suspect told law enforcement of the anger he had toward Jewish people, but allegedly said he would not harm them because he did not want to get in trouble. The sources described the man as someone who may have autism and said he was previously bullied.

Information on potential charges was not immediately available.

The Newark office tweeted Friday morning that the source of the threat "no longer poses a danger to the community," but it did not give further details.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said, "While this specific threat may be mitigated, we know this remains a tense time for our Jewish communities who are facing a wave of antisemitic activity."

"We will take any and every threat with the utmost seriousness and we will stand up and stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish congregations," he added.

The FBI Newark field office tweeted on Thursday afternoon that it received "credible information" about a "broad" threat to New Jersey synagogues.

"We ask at this time that you take all security precautions to protect your community and facility," the office said. "We shall share more information as soon as we can. Stay alert. In case of emergency call police."

Details on what led the agency to issue the alert remain unclear at this time.

Officials emphasized that the warning was issued because the internet threat was deemed credible, though no specific plot or action was identified. A source told NBC 4 that the FBI thought it was important to send out the alert so security measures could be strengthened.

Synagogues statewide were asked to stay vigilant and some communities increased police patrols, while officials said no specific targets were mentioned in the online threat.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul was also briefed on the situation, according to NBC 4, and said there was no related threat in New York.

In New York City, the NYPD's intelligence and counterterrorism bureaus were "working diligently alongside the Joint Terrorism Task Force and the FBI to ensure the safety and well-being of every area that encompasses our Jewish citizens and synagogues here in New York City and the tri-state area," according to the department.