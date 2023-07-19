×
Tags: new zealand | shooting | auckland | fifa

Two Dead in New Zealand Gun Rampage

By    |   Wednesday, 19 July 2023 06:11 PM EDT

Two people were reported killed and several injured after a man with a shotgun entered a construction site in Auckland, New Zealand, and began firing.

The rampage took place on the eve of the Women’s World Cup soccer tournament to be held nearby.

Local police took to Twitter to report that the gunman had been killed.

The news shocked the country, as gun violence there is almost unheard of.

Auckland's Mayor Wayne Brown wrote on Twitter Wednesday evening EST, "This is a scary situation for Aucklanders on their Thursday morning commute to work. Please stay at home, avoid travel into the city centre."

"A number of armed police are responding" on the scene, RNZ reported. "Gunshots have been heard near Britomart and Commercial Bay. The public have been asked to stay indoors and avoid the area."

According to St. John Ambulance, there were people with life-threatening injuries and some with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred as Auckland prepares to host the opening game of the FIFA Women’s World Cup on Thursday, a match between New Zealand and Norway.

According to GunPolicy.org, New Zealand's police have the sole authority to issue gun licenses to individuals they deem to be of good standing.

