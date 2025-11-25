Two Climbers Die, Two Rescued on New Zealand's Aoraki

Two climbers were found dead on New Zealand's tallest mountain, Aoraki, after a fall near the summit, police said Tuesday, while two others from the same group were rescued unharmed.

One of those killed was from the United States, according to Police Area Commander Inspector Vicki Walker. Recovery teams retrieved the bodies late Tuesday and authorities are working with the U.S. consulate. A New Zealand coroner will investigate.

The second victim was an internationally recognized climbing guide and a member of the New Zealand Mountain Guides Association, the organization said.

Sgt. Kevin McErlain told The Timaru Herald the pair had been roped together when they fell on the 12,218-foot peak, also known as Mount Cook.

Authorities were alerted late Monday that four climbers needed help on the mountain, part of the Southern Alps on the South Island. Two were rescued by helicopter early Tuesday.

Searchers using two helicopters continued looking for the remaining climbers through the night before finding them dead hours later.

Aoraki is known for difficult terrain, unpredictable weather and crevasse risk. More than 240 deaths have been recorded in the area since the early 1900s and dozens of bodies have never been recovered.