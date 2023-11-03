2 NY Times Writers Sign Antisemitic Letter

Two New York Times writers are among the signatories of a letter that blames Israel for Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attack on the country.

A group calling itself Writers Against the War on Gaza (WAWOG) produced the Oct. 26 letter, which begins by saying, "Israel's war against Gaza is an attempt to conduct genocide against the Palestinian people."

The letter accuses Israel of being an "apartheid state, designed to privilege Jewish citizens at the expense of Palestinians."

"We stand with their [Palestinians] anticolonial struggle for freedom and for self-determination, and with their right to resist occupation," the letter says.

Times Magazine writers Jazmine Hughes and Jamie Lauren Keiles are among the people listed as signing their names in support of the letter.

Hughes, who wrote for the Times' 1619 Project, which retells American history through the eyes of enslaved people, made racist and antisemitic comments on social media, Breitbart reported in 2019.

In one post that is still up on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hughes wrote that "jews are inDEED good with money," The Washington Free Beacon reported.

The Times in recent days has faced accusations of antisemitism in its coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, which began Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel and massacred Israelis.

The New York Times on Friday produced a video titled "The Dreams of Gaza's Kids, and the Nightmare They Are Living," which conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt called "pure propaganda."

The newspaper late last month reenlisted a Gaza-based freelancer, Soliman Hijjy, who has a history of praising Adolf Hitler and Hamas' terrorism.

The Times told the Free Beacon that Hijjy "understood our concerns" about his Hitler comments and has "delivered important and impartial work."

On the same day the WAWOG letter was published, the Times cited an "expert" named Sultan Alamer, a graduate student at Harvard's Center for Mideast Studies.

Alamer on Oct. 7 posted on X what a "sweet day," as pointed out by former Times writer Bari Weiss.

Weiss also said that the Times published a 2021 opinion column by Palestinian professor Refaat Alareer, who joked about whether an Israeli baby was baked alive on Oct. 7 "with or without baking powder."

The Times also acknowledged that it mistakenly repeated Hamas' claims that Israel bombed a Gaza hospital Oct. 17. The U.S. has "high confidence" the cause of the deadly blast was a failed rocket launch by a Palestinian militant group and not Israeli airstrikes, Politico reported.

"What's going on here" is "pretty simple," Weiss wrote on X. "This is what happens when a newspaper is overrun by reporters and editors, trained at elite schools, who have embraced a 'decolonial' worldview. Reader, beware."