Tags: new york | times square | shooting

3 Shot in Times Square, 17-Year-Old in Custody

Saturday, 09 August 2025 10:59 AM EDT

Three people were shot and wounded in New York's Times Square, the New York Police Department said Saturday.

The people -- an 18 year-old female, 19-year old male, and a 65-year old male -- are in a stable condition in hospital, an NYPD spokesperson said.

A 17 year-old male is in custody, the NYPD added. The police also recovered a firearm.

The shooting took place at around 1:20 a.m. ET and followed a verbal altercation with one of the victims, the NYPD added. It said it was not known at this time whether the shooter or the victims knew each other.

