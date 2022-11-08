New York Times: 'Breathe Like a Baby' to Calm Election Anxiety

The New York Times issued a bizarre list on Tuesday providing “5 ways to soothe election stress,” including the recommendation to “breathe like a baby” so more oxygen hits the brain.

“Elections and anxiety often go hand in hand. Here are some evidence-based strategies that can help you cope,” The Times posted on Twitter, along with the suggestions to cool down, move around, and limit scrolling.

“Try five-finger breathing,” the news outlet suggested. “Trace the outside of your hand with your pointer finger. When you trace up, breathe in, and when you trace down, breathe out.”

The series of strategies to alleviate Election Day stress was unsurprisingly met with jeers from conservative influencers.

“See? They know. It’s bad. NYT knows it’s time to accept defeat. God help them if they try to cheat. It will be so obvious,” tweeted blogger Mike Cernovich.

“If the outcome of an election does this to you I would humbly suggest finding other centers of meaning in your life,” Conservative Partnership Institute Policy Director Rachel Bovard tweeted.

It comes amid a slew of Republican victories in the midterm elections held Tuesday. The party notably flipped Florida’s 13th Congressional District with candidate Anna Paulina Luna early in the night, with other impressive showings in several northern Virginia districts.