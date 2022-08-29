Media Watchdog Slams NY Times for Working With Pro-Hitler, Pro-Hamas Freelancers

The New York Times is taking some heat from a Jewish media watchdog organization that published an investigative piece on two of the newspaper's freelancers in the Gaza Strip that publicly supported the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas, and even praised Adolf Hitler and the slaughter of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust during World War II.

The U.S.-based Honestreporting.com media watchdog organization found posts on social media during the last several years from freelance producer and ''fixer'' Fady Hanona, who has been covering the latest fighting in the Gaza Strip for the Times and other outlets, including the BBC, calling for violence against Jews.

''I don't accept a Jew, Israeli or Zionist, or anyone else who speaks Hebrew. I'm with killing them wherever they are: children, elderly people, and soldiers,'' Honestreporting reported Hanona saying in a since-removed post on Twitter. ''The Jews are sons of the dogs … I am in favor of killing them and burning them like Hitler did. I will be so happy.''

The organization reported that the Times told them it had ''cut ties'' with Hanona since its piece was published Aug. 11.

Hanona has also worked with The Guardian, VICE News and the BBC, according to a report from Mediaite.

Honestreporting said that these other organizations have also ended their relationships with Hanona.

That newspaper is also reviewing the social media posts of two other Palestinian freelancers, Soliman Hijjy and Hosam Salem, who have also posted favorable tweets about Hitler and Palestinian terrorism in Israel, Honestreporting's article said.

According to the article, Hijjy posted ''How great you are, Hitler,'' in 2012, and posted a picture of himself in 2018 with the caption ''in a state of harmony as Hitler was during the Holocaust.''

Mediaite published a post by Salem from 2011 praising a terrorist bus bombing in Jerusalem.

''Resistance. We will carry the wound and bandage it as we go,'' said the post, written in Arabic on Twitter. ''Between the threat of the occupation and a wide operation and the resistance of the resistance. Gaza is on a hot tin! A Zionist was killed, and 25 Israelis were wounded when an explosive device exploded near an Israeli bus in West Jerusalem.''

The story in Honestreporting came one day after Hamas leaders in Gaza imposed, then rescinded restrictions on journalists there, briefly ordering them not to report on Gazans killed when Palestinian rockets fired toward Israel misfired, Voice of America reported Aug. 10.

The Foreign Press Association was able to get the restrictions lifted by Hamas through discussions, and issued a statement that "such a move would have constituted a severe, unacceptable and unjustifiable restriction on the freedom of the press, as well as the safety of our colleagues in Gaza."