DOJ Warns Letitia James in NYU Gender Care Dispute

The Department of Justice has warned New York Attorney General Letitia James that it could act to defend NYU Langone Health if she moves against the hospital over its halt of certain gender care procedures for minors.

The warning escalated a standoff between federal officials and the Empire State over the medical treatment of transgender people under age 19.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche wrote in a letter dated March 18 that New York's anti-discrimination law cannot be used to force NYU Langone to provide what he called "sex-rejecting procedures" for children.

He said the department would take "all necessary actions" to defend the hospital if James proceeded with enforcement.

In a Feb. 25 letter reviewed by The Associated Press, James' office told NYU Langone to resume care by March 11 or face possible further action.

The New York state attorney general's office demanded that the hospital resume providing hormone therapies, puberty blockers, and other treatments by March 11, saying the federal government's moves had not changed the hospital's obligations under state law.

NYU Langone said last month that it would phase out certain gender treatments for people under 19 because of the "current regulatory environment" and the departure of a medical director.

The hospital said it would continue to offer pediatric mental health services.

The hospital dispute extends beyond New York because the Trump administration has pursued funding restrictions on providers that offer gender procedures to minors.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced proposed rules in December that would bar hospitals providing such care from participating in the Medicare and Medicaid programs, though Reuters later reported that the administration agreed to delay exclusion actions while litigation proceeds.

Blanche argued NYU Langone's policy applies to all minors and cited the Supreme Court's 2025 decision in United States v. Skrmetti, which held that Tennessee’s law restricting certain gender transition treatments for minors does not violate the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment and therefore may be enforced.

James has argued that hospitals cannot cite federal pressure to discontinue what her office called medically necessary care under New York law.

As of Thursday, her office had not publicly announced further action after the March 11 deadline.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.