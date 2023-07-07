N.Y. Solar Factory Built for Musk Called 'Bad Deal'

The state of New York spent nearly $1 billion on a new solar-panel factory in Buffalo that, eight years after construction began, has failed to reach the predicted output, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Under former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, New York spent $950 million to support Tesla head Elon Musk's plans to build the largest a solar-panel factory in the Western Hemisphere. The building, a quarter of a mile long with 1.2 million square feet of industrial space, is currently being leased to Tesla for $1 per year.

The factory was expected to produce enough panels to cover 1,000 roofs each week by 2020, and purchased $240 million in manufacturing equipment, but the Journal found that Tesla's solar-energy unit is averaging only 21 installations per week.

The Journal also reported that New York has amended the terms of the subsidy a dozen times since its inception, to reduce the number of jobs created by the plant and move deadlines. Tesla reported in February that the plant had added 1,700 jobs, enough to avoid an annual penalty of $41 million.

"It was a bad deal," state Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, told the newspaper. "A cautionary tale is you can't give governors too much power to get on the phone with egotistical billionaires."

A spokesperson for Cuomo defended the project, as did a spokesperson for the state agency that oversees it.

"Tesla has made substantial contributions to the local economy, aligning with the region's overall economic revitalization," said Jason Conwall of NY Creates.