WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: new york | redistricting | lawsuit | house | congress | republicans

GOP Appeals Ruling on NYC's Only Republican House Seat

Monday, 26 January 2026 06:36 PM EST

New York's congressional redistricting battle is headed to the state's highest court.

Republicans on Monday appealed a judge's decision to toss the lines of New York City's only GOP-controlled House seat, asking the state's high court to take up a case that could have national reverberations in the fight for control of Congress.

The appeal came just days after a lower court judge ruled Rep. Nicole Malliotakis' Staten Island and Brooklyn district was drawn in a way that dilutes the power of its Black and Hispanic voters. The judge ordered the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission to complete a new map by Feb. 6.

The case was filed by an election law firm aligned with the Democratic Party. It came as part of a national gerrymandering fight that started after President Donald Trump pushed to craft new congressional districts in Republican-controlled states such as Texas.

In 2022, New York's highest court, the Court of Appeals, rejected congressional maps that had been seen as helping Democrats and directed a court-appointed expert to redraw districts. It then threw out those maps before the 2024 congressional elections. It was not immediately clear when the Court of Appeals would take up the most recent case.

The state's current House districts were drawn by Democrats in the state Legislature, after they rejected a proposal from the state’s bipartisan redistricting commission. New York state is currently represented in the House by 19 Democrats and seven Republicans.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
New York's congressional redistricting battle is headed to the state's highest court.
new york, redistricting, lawsuit, house, congress, republicans
239
2026-36-26
Monday, 26 January 2026 06:36 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved