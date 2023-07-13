Court Orders N.Y. to Redraw House Map; GOP Irate

Republicans are irate after a New York appeals court on Thursday ordered the state's congressional map to be redrawn, potentially giving Democrats up to six more House seats.

The Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court ruled that last year's court-drawn maps were only temporary, thus ordering the state's bipartisan commission to make new ones.

"In granting this petition, we return the matter to its constitutional design. Accordingly, we direct the I.R.C. [Independent Redistricting Commission] to commence its duties forthwith," wrote Presiding Judge Elizabeth A. Garry.

New York's current court-approved map, which was drawn by a neutral expert, was the result of several Republican-led lawsuit victories, The New York Times reported in May 2022.

That map resulted in six Republican-leaning districts, 16 Democrat-leaning ones, and four that would be typically up for grabs, according to FiveThirtyEight.

However, the latest ruling gives the Democrat-headed state Legislature final say over New York's 26 House seats for the next decade after the IRC, made up of several Democrat and Republican experts, approves a new map.

Republicans have vowed to challenge the decision to the state's highest court.

Salon reported that if a Republican challenge to the decision fails, Republican Reps. Mike Lawler and Marc Molinaro of the Hudson Valley, as well as Anthony D'Esposito of Long Island and George Santos of Queens, could be forced out.

"On to the Court of Appeals," said former Republican Rep. John Faso. "Democrats want to rig the congressional district lines in their favor. New York State now has more competitive congressional districts than any state in the nation."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.