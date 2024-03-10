N.Y. Dem Bill Would Pay Ex-cons $2,600 After Prison

A $25 million proposal put forward by New York State Democrats in Albany seeks to pay released prisoners up to $2,600 for reentry into the community.

"In New York, crime pays, literally," GOP State Sen. George Borrello said told Fox 5 New York. "My colleagues seem to think that these are folks that are a victim of circumstances.

"You chose to commit a crime in New York State. If you really are concerned about how much money you're going to have in your pocket when you leave prison, then don't go there to begin with."

The bill seeks to reduce recidivism for New York's criminals amid a crime wave, but state Republican lawmakers are blasting the proposal as the latest in years of New York Democrat moves that brought defund the police, cashless bail, and policies from Albany that police say hamstrung their law enforcement ability.

State Sen. Kevin Parker, D-Brooklyn, and Assemblymember Edward Gibbs, D-Harlem, brought the bill forward to bolster "gate money" for those getting out of prison.

"As the first formerly incarcerated person in the New York State Legislature, I understand the monumental challenges facing those reentering society from our state prisons," Gibbs said.

"Every year, thousands of individuals return to our communities, often with little more than the clothes on their backs. This isn't just about financial assistance; it's about dignity, stability, and reducing the likelihood of re-offense.

The reentry fund pays around $2,550 per prisoner to cover basic necessities, such as food, housing costs, and preparation for employment.

"By offering this support, we're not only aiding individuals but also investing in the safety and prosperity of our communities," Gibbs added. "I urge my colleagues to recognize the transformative potential of the Reform to Gate Money Bill. Together, we can turn the tide on recidivism and pave the way for successful reintegration, ensuring all New Yorkers get a second chance."

The proposal was brought by N.Y. prisoner advocacy groups in the Coalition for Reentry Cash, Center for Employment Opportunities, The Fortune Society, The Osborne Association, and Center for Community Alternatives.

"Today, people are sent home from prison with $40," Sam Schaeffer, CEO of the Center for Employment Opportunities, said. "It's hardly enough for even a day of food. By replacing the antiquated 'gate money' concept with a dynamic fund that addresses essential needs, we are not only investing in the futures of New Yorkers coming home from incarceration but fostering the creation of safer and more productive communities.

"We know this approach works. CEO has distributed cash assistance to nearly two thousand New Yorkers through the Returning Citizen Stimulus and the results were transformative.

"The program evaluation found that recipients primarily used the money to cover things like food, housing, transportation, and essential personal care items. And by not having to worry as much about these basic survival needs, they were more likely to be able to find quality employment and were less likely to end up incarcerated again."