New York Seeks to Ban Cellphones in Public Schools

New York is looking to add itself to the growing number states to ban cellphones in public schools, the governor's office announced on Tuesday.

Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul has added a "bell to bell" ban of mobile phones in her state budget, meaning students would be prohibited from using their cellphones during the entire school day, from the time the first bell rings in the morning to the final bell of the day, when it is time to go home.

Politicians and parents alike have noted the pernicious effects of the highly addictive electronic devices, and Hochul upped the ante by equating mobile phones with drugs and alcohol.

"We've protected our kids before from cigarettes, alcohol, and drunk driving, and now we're protecting them from addictive technology designed to hijack their attention," Hochul said in an announcement following a tentative agreement with state lawmakers.

"Protecting our communities requires more than streets where people feel safe," Hochul said. "We need classrooms where young minds can flourish, and that means eliminating once and for all the digital distractions that steal our kids' attention." Hochul noted that the ban would extend to smart watches and tablets, but exemptions would be made for those students who need a device to manage a medical condition or to translate words.

Opponents of the measure say the ubiquity of school violence in present day America is reason enough not to ban cellphones. "At any point in time, there could be a shooting or a lockdown or a fire, and we won't get it back just to contact our parents," a student named Jessica told ABC7 out of New York. "And so many people have lost their lives. So many students have lost their lives in the shootings, and they could not contact their parents because they didn't have their phone."

Raj Goyle, the founder of Phone Free New York said the ban outweighs any potential risk. "If you look at the data in schools that have won this on their own, test scores rise, bullying decreases, depression decreases," Goyle said. "So the benefits are really going to outweigh the costs."

New York would become the ninth state to ban or severely restrict cellphones in schools following California, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Ohio, South Carolina, and Virginia.