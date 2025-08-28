WATCH TV LIVE

NYC Boosts Church Protection After Shooting

Thursday, 28 August 2025 12:27 PM EDT

New York City is adding police protection at churches in response to the deadly attack on Wednesday at a Catholic school in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

Local radio station 1010 WINS reported that the NYPD said in a statement: "Out of an abundance of caution, we are deploying additional resources at houses of worship, specifically to churches, to ensure that all New Yorkers stay safe."

The department added that it was "closely following" the developments after the attack.

New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan posted on social media that he was saddened by the attack.

"Once again we are shocked and horrified by the news of another senseless shooting, this time all the more disturbing because it happened at a Catholic church and school, which should always be sanctuaries of peace," he wrote.

In the neighboring state of Connecticut, where many schools are beginning their academic year this week, several local police departments increased security. CTInsider reported that students and staff will notice the protective envelope in Middletown.

The town mayor and police chief released a joint statement, saying, "As students arrive for their first day of the new school year — our Police Department will have a visible presence at all of our schools."

The chief of police in Minneapolis told reporters after the attack that, armed with a rifle, shotgun, and pistol, 23-year-old Robin Westman fired dozens of times toward young children and adults sitting in the pews during Mass at the Annunciation Catholic School. The shooter, he said, died by suicide.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted about the crime, saying, "The FBI is investigating this shooting as an act of domestic terrorism and hate crime targeting Catholics." 

Soon after hearing of the attack, President Donald Trump issued a White House proclamation to honor the victims.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


