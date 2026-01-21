N.Y. Judge Orders New Map for Malliotakis' District

A New York State Supreme Court judge has struck down New York's 11th Congressional District map as unconstitutional and ordered the state's Independent Redistricting Commission to produce new lines by Feb. 6.

The decision immediately puts New York City's only Republican-held House seat back into play ahead of the 2026 midterms.

In a Jan. 21 decision and order, acting Justice Jeffrey H. Pearlman wrote that "the configuration of New York State's 11th Congressional District under the 2024 Congressional Map is deemed unconstitutional under Article III, Section 4(c)(1) of the New York State Constitution."

He also ordered that respondents are "enjoined from conducting any election thereunder or otherwise giving any effect to the boundaries of the map as drawn."

Pearlman directed that "the Independent Redistricting Commission shall reconvene to complete a new Congressional Map in compliance with this Order by February 6, 2026," and said the case will remain open until the "successful implementation" of a compliant map.

The order noted that the Board of Elections told the court the election administration process needs maximum lead time before the election calendar begins Feb. 24, 2026.

The district, represented by Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., covers Staten Island and a slice of southern Brooklyn, a configuration that has made the district a central target in the national redistricting fight over House control.

Republicans have framed the litigation as a partisan maneuver aimed at flipping the seat.

In an earlier statement cited by The Associated Press, Malliotakis called the case "frivolous" and said the boundaries were "enacted into state law by the state's independent redistricting commission, the Democrat-controlled state Legislature, and the Democrat governor."

NYGOP Chair Ed Cox said, "Everyone should see this effort for what it is: a naked attempt to disenfranchise voters in NY-11 and elect a Democrat to this Congressional District contrary to the will of voters."

In his Jan. 21 order, Pearlman also warned against using vote-dilution claims for raw party gain, writing that "racial vote dilution claims should not be used for the purpose of simply bolstering a political party's power and influence."

The case unfolded as redistricting disputes have intensified nationwide during President Donald Trump's current term, with Republicans and Democrats testing legal and political pressure points ahead of 2026 elections.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this story.