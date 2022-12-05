GOP Rep. Lee Zeldin: 'Seriously Considering' RNC Chair Run

Over the weekend, outgoing Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., announced he is now "seriously considering" a run at heading the Republican National Committee.

"I've been seriously considering your requests to run for RNC Chair," Zeldin tweeted Sunday. "I will announce my decision at 8am EST on December 7th, waiting until Wednesday to keep the focus on the Georgia runoff. If you live in Georgia, please vote for @HerschelWalker!"

Zeldin, who lost to Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, ran one of New York's closest gubernatorial races in two decades, Breitbart reported. Afterward, as Zeldin's media consultant, John Brabender, recalls, the congressman's office began "fielding calls" and "talking to people" regarding a run for RNC chair.

Last month, Zeldin sent a letter to committee members, stressing the need for the GOP "to retool, transform, win back the Presidency in 2024, expand our number of Republican held seats in Congress, and elect the maximum number of down ballot races across the country."

"The Republican Party needs to be all in to do everything in its power to save America," the congressman said.

"Not only should the Republican Party compete in all 50 states, and ensure we are driving up turnout within our base, but we also need to go to all communities no matter how blue they are, show up often, build relationships, and advance our proposals on education, upward economic mobility, housing, mental health, public safety, and more."

"This means," he adds, "making sure people know what we stand for, and not just what we are against."

Zeldin's pending announcement following the Georgia runoff election will come approximately a week after an announcement from the Republican Party Advisory Council. The Council is expected to dispel the GOP's relatively lackluster performance in the 2022 midterm elections.

The RNC's current chair Ronna McDaniel has served in the role since 2017 and announced shortly after Zeldin that she plans to seek reelection.