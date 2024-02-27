Proposed NY Congressional Map Could Tip House to Dems

A proposed redistricting plan by New York Democrats could be just enough to tip the scales in Congress to help the party regain control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The bill brought to the floor late Monday by Democrats in the state legislature proposed new boundaries to New York's 26 Congressional districts, leaving alone much of New York City, including those of Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who represents Staten Island and Brooklyn.

The plan would expand Democrat Rep.-elect Tom Suozzi's Queens and Nassau County District to the east to secure more Democrat areas, while giving some of the more conservative Nassau County to Republican Rep. Andrew Garbarino. Suozzi won a special election against Republican Mazi Pilip and turned a House seat over to the Democrats in the wake of GOP Rep. George Santos' ousting.

Perhaps the most likely target is that of Republican Rep. Brandon Williams in New York's 22nd Congressional District. The proposed changes to the upstate New York map could make that area more friendly to a potential Democrat challenger.

Others see the plan as only mildly optimistic for Democrats. Dave Wasserman, senior editor of Cook Political Report, called the new proposal a "mild/moderate gerrymander."

On Monday, a bipartisan proposal was rejected in the House, leaving the Republicans with little option but to likely sue, arguing the Democrats are violating the state's anti-gerrymandering position.

On Thursday the Democrat-led legislature will be expected to approve the new districts, leaving Gov. Kathy Hochul to either sign or veto the bill.

With the Republicans holding a razor-thin margin in Congress, any clever redistricting by Democrat-held state houses could be enough to flip the balance of power in Washington.