NFL's Giants Sell Minority Stake to Koch Family for $10B

By    |   Wednesday, 03 September 2025 10:02 PM EDT

The New York Giants are reportedly close to selling a 10% minority stake to Julia Koch and members of the Koch family — marking the first change in the team's ownership in 34 years, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

At a record $10 billion valuation, this transaction would shatter previous NFL team sale records and inject significant capital into the franchise.

Although not yet completed, the deal requires approval from fellow NFL owners at their upcoming October meeting.

The fallback owners, the Mara and Tisch families — the Maras have led the Giants since their founding in 1925 and have held steady control since Bobby Tisch joined in 1991, would retain majority ownership.

If approved, Julia Koch, whose net worth tops $74 billion, would join as a limited partner. She already holds a 15% stake in BSE Global, the parent entity of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, and WNBA’s New York Liberty.

Notably, bids by former Giants greats Eli Manning and Michael Strahan were unsuccessful, as the asking price proved too steep. Despite this, team President and CEO John Mara will remain at the helm even after the stake sale is completed.

The New York Giants are reportedly close to selling a 10% minority stake to Julia Koch and members of the Koch family - marking the first change in the team's ownership in 34 years, the New York Post reported Wednesday.
